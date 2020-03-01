|
Beatrice "Bea" V. Rankin,
- 89, of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Miles G. Rankin; parents, J.C. and Vernona; daughter, Marilyn Lee Rankin; siblings, Jim and Delores; sisters-in-law, Pauline and Esther; and son-in-law, Joseph Robles. Survived by her brother, Albert Knight; brother-in-law, Robert Huerta; children, Kay (Bill) Roberts, Gary (Kay) Rankin, Deborah Rankin, Denise Robles; grandchildren, Janis Roberts, Eric (Samantha) Rankin, Ryan (Dottie) Rankin, Bill (Chris) Roberts, Brianne Robles; great-grandchildren, Madison, Chloe, Mason, Christopher and Logan; nieces and nephews, Sharon Hobbs, Dan Huerta and Susan Hynes; other relatives and friends. Beatrice was dearly loved by all who knew her. She was known for her hospitality, cream pies, homemade noodles and "buns and everybody come". She was a long term caregiver who treated her clients like family. Quite simply the best mom and grandma in the world. Rest in peace, Mama. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020