Beck Madrid

Beck Madrid In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Rebecca "Becky"
Madrid
11/9/1950 - 9/5/2016








DON'T CRY FOR ME
Don't cry for me.
I will be okay.
Heaven is my home now, and this is where I'll stay.

Don't cry for me.
I'm where I belong.
I want you to happy and try to stay strong.

Don't cry for me. It was just my time,
but I will see you someday on the other side.

Don't cry for me.
I am not alone.
The angels are with me to welcome me home.

Don't cry for me,
for I have no fear.
All my pain is gone, and Jesus took my tears.

Don't cry for me.
This is not the end.
I'll be waiting here for you when you meet again.

With all our love,
Children & Grandchildren

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 5, 2019
