Belarmino Mauricio
"Morris" Lopez, 83,
of
Pueblo, completed his life's journey on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born to Belarmino and Evangelina Lopez on March 8, 1936. He was the proud father of Carmelita Vega and Maurio Lopez. He also leaves behind his grand-
daughters, Estrella Vega and Alexandra Lopez and extended family. He was a simple and budget-conscious man. Therefore, his children will honor his legacy in an unembellished private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pueblo Community College Scholarship Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to romerofamily
funeralhome.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
