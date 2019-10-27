Home

POWERED BY

Ben Apodaca


10/10/1929 - 10/23/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Apodaca Obituary
Ben A. Apodaca, 90,
went to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1929, to the union of Anna (Ara-gon) and Ermelindo Apo-daca, who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by wife, Victoria; brothers, Max, Nestor, Mike, Delfino and Henry; sisters, Genevieve, Lupita and Jenny; also numerous in-laws. Ben leaves to cherish his mem-ory, children, Yvonne (Chuck) Martinez, Olivia (Elmer Aragon) Ap-odaca, Benjamin (Jean) Apodaca and Renee (Mi-chael) Archuleta; grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Martinez, Adam (Jessica) Martinez, Danielle Martinez, Brandon Pache-co, Desiree (Joe Martinez) Pacheco, Anthony and Grace Apodaca, Rae-ann (Abe) Cruz, Kaylene Archuleta, Jonathan Massey and Isaac (Simone) Massey; great- grandchildren, Hunter, Kameron, Leandra, Autumn, Cade, Victoria, Jor-dan, Joni, Jhalen, Zaiden and Livyanna; sister, Rita Martinez; and numerous in-laws. Ben retired from the Pueblo Army Depot and the Pueblo County Health Department. He was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan and enjoyed his trips to Crip-ple Creek and weekly bingo. Ben spent numerous years researching family genealogy and was a crossword puzzle aficionado. He will be missed by family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Parish followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.