Ben A. Apodaca, 90,
- went to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1929, to the union of Anna (Ara-gon) and Ermelindo Apo-daca, who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by wife, Victoria; brothers, Max, Nestor, Mike, Delfino and Henry; sisters, Genevieve, Lupita and Jenny; also numerous in-laws. Ben leaves to cherish his mem-ory, children, Yvonne (Chuck) Martinez, Olivia (Elmer Aragon) Ap-odaca, Benjamin (Jean) Apodaca and Renee (Mi-chael) Archuleta; grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Martinez, Adam (Jessica) Martinez, Danielle Martinez, Brandon Pache-co, Desiree (Joe Martinez) Pacheco, Anthony and Grace Apodaca, Rae-ann (Abe) Cruz, Kaylene Archuleta, Jonathan Massey and Isaac (Simone) Massey; great- grandchildren, Hunter, Kameron, Leandra, Autumn, Cade, Victoria, Jor-dan, Joni, Jhalen, Zaiden and Livyanna; sister, Rita Martinez; and numerous in-laws. Ben retired from the Pueblo Army Depot and the Pueblo County Health Department. He was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan and enjoyed his trips to Crip-ple Creek and weekly bingo. Ben spent numerous years researching family genealogy and was a crossword puzzle aficionado. He will be missed by family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Parish followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019