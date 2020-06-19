Ben M. Crossno, 87, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Obion County, Tenn. to Thomas Dewey and Pauline (Huey) Crossno who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Katherine Lee, Wanda Wilson and Polly Ann Jones; and one brother, Walker Crossno. Ben is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daugh-ter, Carla Foley-Trumbo and partner of Grass Valley, Calif.; granddaughter, Kirsten Foley and partner of Oakland, Calif.; one great-grand-daughter; sister-in-law, Patricia (Joe) Davis; brother-in-law, Jerry Ry-an; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 1953 to 1955, a member of First Presbyterian Church, Silver State Lodge No. 95, Cripple Creek Lodge No. 96, Southern Colo-rado Consistory, 33 degree, Pueblo York Rite Bodies, Al Kaly Shrine, Red Cross of Constantine and numerous other Mason related organizations. Ben retired from the Pueblo Police Department with 27 years of service. He was instrumental in the planning and development of Pueblo Motor Sports Park. He loved the outdoors and spent many summers at Aspen Acres Campground north of Lake Isabel where he loved to fish and enjoy the cool mountain air. Service and Masonic rites, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ben Keller presiding. Interment and military honors, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food or flowers, donations should be made to the Scottish Rite Foundation of Colorado, 1370 Grant St., Denver, CO 80203. Livestream and online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 19, 2020.