1/1
Ben Ramos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Ramos born on Oct. 2, 1957, died on Oct. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Bea Ramos; his brother, Chris; and his sister, Bernadine. He is survived by his wife, Jill; his daughters, Toni (Bobby) Crittenden and Michelle Ramos; his grandchildren, Chris Ramos, Tyeshia Ramos, Bobby Crittenden and Trista Crittenden; and two great-grandsons, Zavery and Zayden Ramos. Ben was loved by his siblings, Angel and Shirley, Martha and Don, Manuel and Susie, John, Apple, Jackie and Randy, Jeff and Jason; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and those he chose to include in his family. He was very active in our Pueblo community, with an emphasis on youth and families in need. He enjoyed sharing his musical gifts with his faith community and the Pueblo Barbershop Chorus. A virtual memorial service will be available for viewing on King of Kings Lutheran Church's Facebook page starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in his honor to King of Kings Lutheran Church's Youth Group - 2561 Vinewood Ln., Pueblo, CO 81005 or to the Ben Ramos Memorial Fund - The Pueblo Rescue Mission, 728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences at Davis Mortuay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Mortuary - Pueblo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Grew up with the Ramos family in Bessemer so sorry for your loss,God bless you all. Roberta Ayala Sisneros
Roberta Sisneros
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved