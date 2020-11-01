Ben Ramos
born on Oct. 2, 1957, died on Oct. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Bea Ramos; his brother, Chris; and his sister, Bernadine. He is survived by his wife, Jill; his daughters, Toni (Bobby) Crittenden and Michelle Ramos; his grandchildren, Chris Ramos, Tyeshia Ramos, Bobby Crittenden and Trista Crittenden; and two great-grandsons, Zavery and Zayden Ramos. Ben was loved by his siblings, Angel and Shirley, Martha and Don, Manuel and Susie, John, Apple, Jackie and Randy, Jeff and Jason; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and those he chose to include in his family. He was very active in our Pueblo community, with an emphasis on youth and families in need. He enjoyed sharing his musical gifts with his faith community and the Pueblo Barbershop Chorus. A virtual memorial service will be available for viewing on King of Kings Lutheran Church's Facebook page starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in his honor to King of Kings Lutheran Church's Youth Group - 2561 Vinewood Ln., Pueblo, CO 81005 or to the Ben Ramos Memorial Fund - The Pueblo Rescue Mission, 728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences at Davis Mortuay.com