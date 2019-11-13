Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Imperial Memorial Gardens

Benita Garcia

Benita Garcia Obituary
Benita A. Garcia, 96, of
Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus E. Garcia; parents, Agapito and Susana Archibeque; children, infant daughter, Johnny and Lorenzo Garcia; She is survived by her children, Mary Alice (Paul) Zamora, Tony Garcia, Michael (Regina) Garcia and Patricia (Myron) Garcia; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grand-children; brother, Leo Archibeque; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel followed by interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Viewing prior to service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019
