Benjamin (Richard) Mestas, 84, died at home April 22. Preceded by parents, Shelby and Fructosa; sister, Gertrude; and brothers, Daniel and Alex. Survived by wife of 61 years, Betty; son, Richard A. (Traci) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Janice of Den-ver; grandchildren, Lauren, Joseph and Samantha Bonitati, and Kendyl and Carl Mestas; and numerous relatives. Rich- ard was born May 14, 1935, in Hoehne, Colo. He graduated in 1955 from Holy Trinity High School. He also served in the Air Force. He and Betty were married in Trinidad on April 4, 1959, at Mt. Carmel Church. He worked for over 33 years for Safeway. At retirement, he managed the 29th Street store in Pueblo. He was a member of Christ the King Church, Knights of Col-umbus No. 4286, BPOE No. 90, Eagles No. 145 and State Fair Jr. Livestock Committee. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Pri- vate family service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Christ the King Church.



