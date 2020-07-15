1/1
Benjamin Palomino
11/16/1930 - 05/02/2020
Benjamin Palomino
Kathryn Palomino


Benjamin (Ben) Palomino, 89, and Kathryn (Kathy) Palomino, 84, both former longtime residents of both Las Animas, Colo., and Pueblo Colo., and most recently of Broomfield, Colo., passed away on May 2 and May 5, 2020, respectively, of COVID-19. Benjamin was born in Las Animas on Nov. 16, 1930, to Adolph and Ramona Palomino. Ben-jamin and Kathryn were married on Sept. 8, 1954, in Las Animas, and remained devoted partners for over 65 years. Scripture services for Benjamin and Kathryn will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church in Pue-blo. Rosary services will precede the Scripture services, and will commence at 9 a.m. Inter-ment will be at Pike's Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Due to current restrictions, interment is restricted to immediate family. For an expanded obituary and to contact the family, please visit website: memorial.thepalominos.net.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

