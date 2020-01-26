|
Bernabe A. Gonzales
Bernabe A. Gonzales, 91,
- born July 13, 1928, in Arroyo Seco, N.M., to parents, Gustavo and Juana Gonzales, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 23, 2020. Survived by his children, Randy (Luz Marina) Gonzales, Paulette (Leonard) Sanchez, Gail (Jerry) Martinez, Brian (Kim) Gonzales, Jennifer (Greg) Mascarenas and Greg Gonzales; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grand-children and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa and Emily; special brother, Felix; sister-in-law. Lil Vasquez; and dear friends, Marisela and Jose. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers, one sister, one grandson and one great- grandson. Bernie was a World War II veteran and retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. He loved fishing with his grandchildren, Sunday Broncos games and entertaining his family with his guitar and beautiful voice. Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Gaide and his nurse, Rachel. At the family's request, no viewing. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020