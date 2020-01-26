Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920

Bernabe Gonzales


07/13/1928 - 01/23/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernabe Gonzales Obituary

Bernabe A. Gonzales



Bernabe A. Gonzales, 91,
born July 13, 1928, in Arroyo Seco, N.M., to parents, Gustavo and Juana Gonzales, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 23, 2020. Survived by his children, Randy (Luz Marina) Gonzales, Paulette (Leonard) Sanchez, Gail (Jerry) Martinez, Brian (Kim) Gonzales, Jennifer (Greg) Mascarenas and Greg Gonzales; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grand-children and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa and Emily; special brother, Felix; sister-in-law. Lil Vasquez; and dear friends, Marisela and Jose. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers, one sister, one grandson and one great- grandson. Bernie was a World War II veteran and retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. He loved fishing with his grandchildren, Sunday Broncos games and entertaining his family with his guitar and beautiful voice. Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Gaide and his nurse, Rachel. At the family's request, no viewing. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernabe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -