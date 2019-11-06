|
born Oct. 10, 1933, to Irvin and Thelma Robin-son, died Nov. 3, 2019, at 86. Preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Aldwin and Dwaine Huscher; and grandson, Brian T. Hibbitts. Survived by brother, Arnold (Charlotte) Robinson of Canon City; children, Jack (Vicki) Robinson of Wichita, Kan, Susan (Chris) Hibbitts of Pueblo, and Cliff (Kimla) Robinson of Nathrop, Colo.; grandchildren, Kyle, Scott (Andrea, Eric (Shelby), Keith (Ellen), Keaton (Cassie) Robinson and Kaylen (Tony) Niehaus; six great-grandchildren with two on the way. He was a veteran of the Navy serving in the Seabees in Guam and Korea. He was a carpenter by trade, and worked as a business agent for the Carpenters Union in Pueblo. He was a staunch believer of all things union and fought very hard for fair benefits including starting a pension for retirees. Dad loved working political campaigns and supporting candidates. Dad had a heart of gold, always ready to help anyone in need. He loved supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo. He struggled with addiction but was able to turn his life around with the help of AA and a loving family. In his later years, he loved being with his family, reading and doing crosswords. He made many friends at Villa Pueblo and we would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care he received. Thank you Bill Knight for the rides, companionship, and apple fritters. In lieu of flowers or food, please send donations to the Boys and Girls Club through Imperial Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019