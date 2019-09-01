|
Bernadine J (Vinci)
84, passed away on July 31, 2019, at Manor-care Health Services of Boulder. She was raised in Vineland, Colo., and lived most of her life in Pueblo, Colo. She worked for many years as a secretary or bookkeeper for various Pueblo businesses. She also earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Colorado in business accounting. She enjoyed spending time with family, having lunch out with friends and staying fit with water aerobics and exercises at home. She had a strong faith in God and enjoyed attending church and Bible study classes, as well as watching her favorite TV shows, which included "Golden Girls, " "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Wheel of Fortune." Survived by her two children, Collene (Vince) Curran of Aurora, Colo. and Heather (Chad) Stoffel of Longmont, Colo. Preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Nettie (Falletta) Vinci; and brother, Joseph Vinci. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary at 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bernadine to . Please leave condolences at www.cristmortuary.com.
- Mahoney,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019