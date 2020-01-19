|
Bernice Esperanza Garcia,
- 87, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. She was born March 10, 1932, in Walsenburg, to the union of Elias and Elvira Martinez. Both preceded her in death along with daughter, Linda Montoya. Bernice received her degree from Southern Colorado State College. She worked in the nursing field. She was a detox counselor and a teacher for many years. Bernice is survived by her loving husband, John "JR" Garcia; her children, Sam Mon-toya, Loren Montoya, Darla Incerto and Jeff Montoya; nine grandchil-dren, six great-grand-chil-dren; and several other family members. Bernice was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, going for long rides with JR and letting her daughters know who was the boss. She always had the last word. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, St. Leander Church. Cremation to follow with inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery North, Walsenburg. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020