Betty Ann (Elizabeth)
85, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Betty was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Querida, Colo., to the late Hector and Mildred (Reilly) Jennings. She attended schools in Cus-ter County, Colo. On March 11, 1952, she mar-ried Floyd Kelling in Raton, N.M. Floyd and Betty lived in Pueblo most of their married life before relocating to Garden City. Betty began her career path as a waitress at the age of 15, and continued that path her whole adult life. She prided herself in knowing her customers and their multiple generations thereafter, many of whom would make special family arrangements to bring the next generation to meet her and be introduced. At age 43, Betty and her very faithful friend, Irene Espinoza, helped open the High Plains Restaurant in the Pueblo Mall. They worked side by side for 37 years until it closed. Betty is survived by her lifetime partner, Floyd, of the home; two children, Raymond Kelling of Littleton, Colo., and Cynthia (James) Beesley of Garden City, Kan.; two grandsons, Nathan Cook of Wichita, Kan., and Keenan Cook of Topeka, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Lyric Cook, Zavier Cook, Zachary Cook and Garrett Cook; two great-great- grandchildren, Daphine Cook and Scarlett Rose Cook; two sisters, Jean Reifschneider and Mary Lee Scofield; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shirley Holliday. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorial contributions be given to St. Catherine Hospice in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020