08/12/1953 - 01/11/2020
Betty A. Cargill, 66,
passed away Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1953, in Missouri, to proud parents, Willie Lee and Martha Ann (Scott) Paler. Both preceded her in death along with her loving husband, Alvin Aldo Cargill Sr.; grandparents, Mose and Roxie McMath ; and sons, Kenyon Cargill and Niakia Palmer. Betty was a happy-go-lucky lady. She enjoyed sewing dancing, playing baseball, traveling with her husband, attending church and spending quality time with her grandkids, who were the joy of her life and could do no wrong. Betty is survived by her children, Dennis Palmer, Patrick Palmer, Shadrick Palmer, Kenyetta (Michael) Brown, Aldo Cargill Jr., Vanesa (Johnathan) Wash-ington Cargill and Avonte Cargill Lowe; siblings, Robert Lee Scott, Niechie Palmer, Nikia Palmer and Larry Palmer; 17 grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; several nephews and nieces to include Sartria Hernandez, and a host of friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Orval Miles, officiating. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020
