Betty Filpi

1/6/1935 9/30/2011








In loving memory of our Angel who passed away
8 years ago today.
Physically you have left us but we are reminded daily that you are always
with us.
From a beautiful butterfly appearing out of
nowhere, to a beautiful sunrise, or just a kind word from a complete stranger.
The love in our family continues to grow because of the love and kindness you surrounded us with.
May you continue to dance with the angels.
We Love you,
Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019
