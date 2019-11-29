Home

I left this world too soon
Without a chance to
say good-bye
God had a different plan for me
It's not our place to ask Him why.
I never would have dreamed
Of all the lives that
I would touch
I was able to share with
all of you
A part of me that meant so much.
I know that you are sad
Many tears that you
will cry
My work on earth
was done
And now in heaven
I will fly.
Although my time with you was short
And I cannot be with you anymore
My love for you will
never die
I'll be waiting for you at heavens door.
I am the wind,
I am the rain
I am the sun upon
your face
I am everywhere that
you may look
I am the existence of
every place.
I will never be too
far away
So when you're feeling
a little blue
Please take the time to
talk to me
I will be right here to talk to you.

Paul & Deanna Adams

We all love and miss you,
Randy, Lisa,
Deanna, Paul, Kelly and Grandkids

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2019
