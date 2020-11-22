1/1
Betty Jo (Firestone) (Gray) Lee
{ "" }
Betty Jo (Gray) (Firestone) Lee, born April 6, 1931, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2020. Predeceased by three sons, Patrick, Michael and Timothy Firestone; and their father, Wayne Firestone. Survived by grandchildren, Brian (Nelleshia) Firestone and Michelle Firestone; and four great-grand-children. Also survived by siblings, Donald Gray, Danny (Joyce) Gray, Gary (Carolyn) Gray, Jean Beeman, Patsy (Dino) DiSalvo, Judy Saylor and Mitzi Roberson; plus numerous nieces and nephews. We wish to thank Belmont Lodge for their love and comfort provided throughout her stay. At her request, there will be no services. Cremation has already taken place.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
