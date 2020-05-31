Betty Kotlar, 93, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020. She was born to Peter H. and Jane Estelle Hohl in Ottawa, Ill., on Jan. 24, 1927. Her father died when she was 9 and she and her mother moved to New York to be near her mother's parents. She came to Colorado in the late 1940s. Betty was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi and Assistance League. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew R.; sister, Helen Rutter; and son, Peter Kotlar. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Carter; son, Paul Kotlar; grandchildren, Aaron (Lisa) Shorter, Briana (Alex) Nuzzo and Chuck Cisneros; and six great-grandchildren. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium with a private family memorial. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.