Betty J. Lepley, 86, of Rye, Colo., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1933. She was the daughter of Raymond and Anna Callison from rural Clio, Iowa, where she grew up as the eldest child with three brothers. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Lepley, Sept. 13, 1953, who preceded her in death. At the time of his death, they were just shy one week from celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Betty had four children, Jim (Debbie) Lepley, Jeff (Natalie) Lepley, Mary (Tom) Chavez and Andy Joe Lepley who has been missing since 1976 as an unsolved mystery, presumed kidnapping/murder victim. She had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved her family and the Lord. Her faith was strong and a role model for her children. She played the piano and/or organ for many years in church, helped with the choir and had her children playing mu-sical instruments and singing for special music in church on a regular basis. Camping was a way of life in the family and she was always right there with her husband and children. Over the years she worked as a childcare provider in her home, helped run the family plumbing and pump service business, and became a real estate agent, running her own business after her children were grown. She was never afraid of hard work. Throughout her life, she was personable, easygoing and a person who would make the best of the situation at hand, no matter what was dealt her way. She will be greatly missed. However, we know she has gone to a better place where her husband and mother will meet her at Heaven's Gate. Viewing, 1 to 4 p.m., in 10 person rotations, at Romero's Family Funeral Home. Please call 719-583-1313 for time availability. Private family service with Live Stream at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, 10 a.m. Monday, Greenhorn Valley Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member, 1 Scenic Way, Rye, CO. 81069, followed by interment at Rye Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store