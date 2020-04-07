|
|
Betty Lou Miller, age 80,
- of Boulder City, Nev., passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in Pueblo, to Albert and Ann Liptak Pavol. She married Harlan Miller in Pue-blo on June 15, 1968. They moved to Boulder City, Nev., about 40 years ago. Betty Lou worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a public utilities specialist and retired in 2000. She was an active member at Saint Andrews Cath-olic Community in Boul-der City. She was a gifted quilter and was a member of the Boulder City Cutups and the Sew Easy group. Besides quilting, she enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls with a group of other faithful women. Betty Lou also enjoyed a good game of Bunko with her friends. Betty Lou is survived by her husband, Harlan; son, John (Wendy) Miller; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Pavol; sister-in-law, Linda Pavol; son-in-law, Richard O'Connell; and grandson, MST2 Stephen Miller, who is currently serving in the United States Coast Guard. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan O'Connell; and brother, Albert Pavol Jr. The family held a private burial at the Boulder City Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Fam-ily and friends can sign an online memorial guest-book at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 7, 2020