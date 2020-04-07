Home

Betty Miller


10/06/1939 - 04/03/2020
Betty Miller Obituary
Betty Lou Miller, age 80,
of Boulder City, Nev., passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in Pueblo, to Albert and Ann Liptak Pavol. She married Harlan Miller in Pue-blo on June 15, 1968. They moved to Boulder City, Nev., about 40 years ago. Betty Lou worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a public utilities specialist and retired in 2000. She was an active member at Saint Andrews Cath-olic Community in Boul-der City. She was a gifted quilter and was a member of the Boulder City Cutups and the Sew Easy group. Besides quilting, she enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls with a group of other faithful women. Betty Lou also enjoyed a good game of Bunko with her friends. Betty Lou is survived by her husband, Harlan; son, John (Wendy) Miller; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Pavol; sister-in-law, Linda Pavol; son-in-law, Richard O'Connell; and grandson, MST2 Stephen Miller, who is currently serving in the United States Coast Guard. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan O'Connell; and brother, Albert Pavol Jr. The family held a private burial at the Boulder City Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Fam-ily and friends can sign an online memorial guest-book at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 7, 2020
