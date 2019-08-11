|
Betty Slade, 70, was
- called to Heaven on Aug. 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1948, to the union of Morris Lopez and Velma Atencio. Betty was a homemaker, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends. In her spare time Mom loved cooking and entertaining, secondhand stores, garage sales and playing bingo. Mom had a heart of gold and would give her last to help anyone in need. Preceded in death by parents, Morris Lopez and Velma Atencio; and beloved stepfather, Sef. Also proceeded in death by siblings, Lydia Lopez, Rita Wolfe, Marie Foreman and Maurice Lopez; grandson, R.J. Baca and she is reunited in Heaven with her beloved son and angel, Joe Ray Gallegos. Survived by children, Arnold (Elaine) Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Jennifer Delacruz and Jolene Slade. Also survived by brother-in-law, Jose Wolfe; and brothers, James Atencio and Richard Trujillo; special cousin, Dolores Cruz. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and goddaughter, Samantha Wolfe Peck. A special thank you to her niece, Doris Tenorio, for her extra love and care. A Mass will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Holy Family Parish Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, immediately followed by a birthday potluck for Betty at Holy Family Hall.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019