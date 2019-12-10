Home

Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map

Betty Smith

Betty Smith Obituary
Betty Jane Smith, 86,
of
Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully at her home in her sleep Dec. 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smith Sr.; great-granddaughter, Paisley Pineda; sister, Marie Horvat; and brother, Billy Wilson. Survived by her son, Robert Smith Jr.; daughter, Jane (Dave) Pineda; sister, Pansy Mayber; brother, Jimmy Wilson; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was a 1951 graduate of Central High School where she was the football queen and cheerleader. She married her high school sweetheart and the captain of the football team, Robert, and they were married for 63 years. Betty enjoyed spending time painting, sewing and working in the garden. She also enjoyed all the time spent with family and friends on holidays, birthdays and big dinners at the house. Betty was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Holy Family Parish. She will be missed dearly. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
