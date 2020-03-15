Home

Betty Van

Betty Van, 81, born Oct.
18, 1938, passed away March 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Van. Survived by her sister, Judith Mattivi; children, Ricky Van (Leslie), Samuel Van, Penny Lemke; grandchildren, Jud Van, Cassie Brunn, Jaelyn Gunderman and CJ Lemki; and four great-grandchildren. Betty's joy in life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses was telling others about God's Kingdom and how it will soon bring an end to mankind's problems. No services to be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
