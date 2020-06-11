Beverly DeMartine
08/14/1935 - 06/05/2020
Beverly A. DeMartine. In loving memory, wife and mother, Beverly A. DeMartine, 84, passed away June 5, 2020. Born Aug. 14, 1935, to Macey L. Jones and Esther M. Lornston in Milnor, N.D. She was preceded in death by mother, Esther Flick; and loving husband of 66 years, Anthony De-Martine Sr. (2018). Survived by children, Anthony (Jorja) DeMartine Jr., Connie (late Tim Hanratty) DeMartine and Cheryl (Tom) Barter; grandchildren who took time for her, David (Jessica) Pounds Jr., Dwayne Pounds and Jennifer Barter; other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grand-children; her caregiver who stayed by her side, Linda Martinez; also the staff from Pueblo Regent. At her request, cremation, no formal services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 11, 2020.
