Beverly A. Francies, 79,
- passed away Feb. 11, 2020. Survived by husband, William S. Francies; sons, Stewart (Linda) Francies and Scott (Darla) Francies; grandchildren, Karlee (Ethan) Fedde, Craig Francies, Morgan Flores, Kamri Flores, Jordan Francies and Cassidy Francies; great-grandchildren, Hesston Fedde and Brynlee Fedde. Preceded in death by parents. Beverly was born to C.E. and Mildred Knight on April 24, 1940, in Pueblo. She worked at the Trans-portation Test Center for 15 years, enjoyed the mountains, church, sports activities and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly was a member of Parkhill Baptist Church. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Parkhill Baptist Church, 4235 Parkhill Place. Memorials may be made to Parkhill Baptist Youth Ministry or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences,
- MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020