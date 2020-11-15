1/1
Beverly Lederer
12/24/1939 - 11/06/2020
Beverly A. Lederer pas- sed away Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Pueblo. Predeceased by husband, William "Bill" Lederer; parents, George and Vivian Thompson and Floyd Fossceco. Survived by son, Randy J. Fossceco; and sisters, Margy (Wavell) Curry, Pam Allen and Kim (Mark) Casack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bev's life was spent in Greenhorn, Colo., Sher-idan, Mont., Colorado Springs and Greenville, N.C., working various jobs. Bev was a proud Central Wildcat of 1957. She loved to dance, play golf, travel, was quite an artist and a wonderful cook. Her family and friends meant the world to her. Per her wishes, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. No services are planned due to COVID-19. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or First Congregational UCC. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
