Beverly A. Lederer
pas- sed away Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Pueblo. Predeceased by husband, William "Bill" Lederer; parents, George and Vivian Thompson and Floyd Fossceco. Survived by son, Randy J. Fossceco; and sisters, Margy (Wavell) Curry, Pam Allen and Kim (Mark) Casack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bev's life was spent in Greenhorn, Colo., Sher-idan, Mont., Colorado Springs and Greenville, N.C., working various jobs. Bev was a proud Central Wildcat of 1957. She loved to dance, play golf, travel, was quite an artist and a wonderful cook. Her family and friends meant the world to her. Per her wishes, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. No services are planned due to COVID-19. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or First Congregational UCC. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
