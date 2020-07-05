1/
Beverly Mussett
03/05/1924 - 03/30/2020
Beverly Mussett, 96, of Pueblo, passed away June 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, James William Mussett; and her daughter, Judy Fischer of Denver. Survived by daughters, Karen (Steven) Lindquist, Deanna Hardy and Brenda (Joe) Marino; grandchildren, Shannon, Sonja, Monique, Richard, Kindra, Brian and Daniel; many great and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews in Utah and Oklahoma. Bev was born to George Walter and Anne Eliz-abeth Christensen on March 5, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family would like to thank Primrose Retirement Community, Sun-crest Hospice staff, Dr. Sipalay and staff for the support and TLC to Bev and her family. In lieu of plants and flowers, donations may be given to a charity of your choice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
