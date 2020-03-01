Home

Bill Hodges

Bill Hodges In Memoriam

CARD OF THANKS








Thank you for those
of you that were able to make it to Bill Hodges
Celebration of life on
February 14, 2020, in the Manzanola High School Gym and thank you to
everyone that has reached out to the family or
donated to the Bill Hodges Scholarship fund for high school athletes that the family has created.
If you were unable to
attend the service, but would like to look at Bill's memorial items, you can go to www.fordustick.com and search for Bill Hodges. There you can read his obituary, see his remembrance slideshow, view a variety of pictures of the ceremony that were
taken by Josh Trujillo of
Manzanola, and leave your condolences if you
would like to.
You can also still donate to the Bill Hodges
scholarship fund by
sending donations to
The State Bank in Rocky Ford Colorado.
The address is: 301 N. Main Street, Rocky Ford, CO 81067. Thank you for your continued love and support of Bill Hodges and his family. It is greatly appreciated.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020
