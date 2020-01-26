|
Bill McFerren, 76, was
- born Sept. 11, 1943, and died Nov. 26, 2019. A skilled aviator, Bill served as a Navy Pilot and Flight Com-mander in a P-3 Orion squadron. He flew reconnaissance over the Pacific Ocean and also flew missions during the Vietnam War. After five years of his Navy service, he began serving on a flight crew for Continental Airlines. Bill grew up in Golden and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School and the University of Colo-rado. He was a beloved member of his family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty McFerren. He is survived by his sister, Mary Stobie; niece, Lily Ribeiro; grandnephew, Noah Ribeiro; and grandniece, Bianca Ri-beiro. A private memorial was held in December. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020