Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Bill McFerren


09/11/1943 - 10/26/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill McFerren Obituary
Bill McFerren, 76, was
born Sept. 11, 1943, and died Nov. 26, 2019. A skilled aviator, Bill served as a Navy Pilot and Flight Com-mander in a P-3 Orion squadron. He flew reconnaissance over the Pacific Ocean and also flew missions during the Vietnam War. After five years of his Navy service, he began serving on a flight crew for Continental Airlines. Bill grew up in Golden and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School and the University of Colo-rado. He was a beloved member of his family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty McFerren. He is survived by his sister, Mary Stobie; niece, Lily Ribeiro; grandnephew, Noah Ribeiro; and grandniece, Bianca Ri-beiro. A private memorial was held in December. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -