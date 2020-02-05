|
|
Billy Gene Caldwell, 84,
- of Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. He was born at home on Sept. 22, 1935, to the union of Hugh and Eula Caldwell who have preceded him in death as well as his sister, Iva Lee Seawright and brother, Loren E. Caldwell. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joanne Caldwell; sons, Bill (Kathy) Caldwell of Denver, Colo. and Mike (Roberta) Caldwell of Lamar, Colo.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bill was an automotive jobber for 30 years. Owning Big A Auto Parts stores in Tribune, Kan., Burlington, Colo., and Pueblo, Colo. After retirement he whole saled cars and was a starter at Walking Stick Golf Course for 13 years. Bill loved to fish, until he learned to play golf. He always said those golf balls were easier to clean than fish. At his request no service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020