Billy Morris Davis.
- Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2020, at the Heritage Nazarene Church, 601 Highway 1417, in Sherman, Texas. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heritage Nazarene Church Building Fund. Billy Morris Davis was born in Howe, Texas, on Jan. 3, 1918, and died on Jan. 4, 2020, at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman, Texas. Billy Davis was born to Joe and Maude M. Embery Davis on a farm northwest of Howe, Texas. Billy was the third of nine children. Billy graduated from Howe High School in 1935, and worked at a number of local jobs. On July 16, 1940, he married Mary Jo Cloud. In October of 1949, they moved to Pueblo, Colo. Billy worked for the city of Pueblo for more than 29 years, retiring from his job as surveyor party chief in 1984, in the engineering division. In March 1992, Billy and his wife moved back to the Sherman, Texas, area. In the early part of 1994, he began working as a volunteer for home hospice for 10 years. Billy also delivered meals on wheels for the senior center for over 20 years until October of 2014. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Cloud. He is survived by one brother, Mack A. Davis of Howe, Texas, and a number of nieces and nephews. All services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. You may sign an online guest book at Dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 9, 2020