|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Billy
17 years
I visited the cemetery
today
Cause you were on
my mind
I don't know why
I went there
And what I thought
I'd find
I know that I left my heart
On that cold winter day
And part of me
went with you
When you went away
People keep telling me
That God needed
you home
But they do not realize
Now I am all alone
They say that you are
finally safe
From pain and harm
But I cannot imagine
anywhere
That is as safe as your mother's arms
I keep trying to tell myself
That I will someday
be with you
But that foolish
heart of mine
Still does not know
what to do
So I make it through
each day
One by one
Remembering little things
That bring back my son
Like the one glove I found
That belonged to you
It fit my hand so perfectly
I hugged it through
and through
And as this day passes
I hold tight to the memory
Of all the happiness
and love
That you left here
with me.
Miss and love you
so much
Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020