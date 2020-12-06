1/
Blake K. Estep passed away Dec 3, 2020, in Pueblo. Blake was born July 31, 1964, in Pueblo, to Jacquelyn and George Estep. He was preceded in death by his mother. His survivors include his father, George; sister, Robin Estep-Applehans; his uncle, Walter (Patty) Estep; nephews, Jeff (Katy), Jerry (Debbie), Bill (Faunda); niece, Ellen; great nieces, Hannah, Maddy, Felicity, Clara and Ladell. Special thanks to CARE and Arc of Pueblo for loving care and support during the last few years. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
