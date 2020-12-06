Blake K. Estep
passed away Dec 3, 2020, in Pueblo. Blake was born July 31, 1964, in Pueblo, to Jacquelyn and George Estep. He was preceded in death by his mother. His survivors include his father, George; sister, Robin Estep-Applehans; his uncle, Walter (Patty) Estep; nephews, Jeff (Katy), Jerry (Debbie), Bill (Faunda); niece, Ellen; great nieces, Hannah, Maddy, Felicity, Clara and Ladell. Special thanks to CARE and Arc of Pueblo for loving care and support during the last few years. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com