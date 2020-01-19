|
Blasa Rivera Blasa Rivera, 2017
- Colorado State Fair Silver Queen, 96, peacefully left this earth Jan. 14, 2020. She drifted off to sleep and straight into the warm embrace of our Lord. She was born Feb. 3, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico, the first of six children born to parents Lina Carrizalez Rodriguez and Esteban Rodriguez. Lina and Blasa arrived in Pueblo just before Blasa's first birthday. They joined her father Esteban, a steel worker, grandmother Simona and aunt Lina. Blasa grew up in Bessemer where she attended Minnequa Elementary, Keating Junior High and Pueblo Central High School through her sophomore year. She remained a proud Wildcat throughout her life. She lived in Monterrey, Mexico for nine years, finished high school there and met and married Juan Rivera. She returned to the United States in 1948. Blasa had four children, Lucia (Robert "Bob") Rivera Aragon, Juan (Sandra) Rivera, George A. (Kathryn) Rivera and Martha (Matthew) Yarusso; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. Blasa worked at the Alpha Beta Meat packaging plant for 28 years making her way from the kill floor to be the first woman in management in the Pueblo facility until the plant shut down in 1980. Blasa was always a good cook so she took her culinary skills and parlayed them into a job at the Eastside Child Care Center. She enjoyed her work at the center and loved being around the children and making lots of delicious treats for them. Blasa retired in 1985 and immediately set off on many new adventures. She traveled to Europe, the United Kingdom and Mexico, did many trips here in the United States to New York, Ohio, New Mexico, California and more and spent a lot of time enjoying her family. Blasa loved the Denver Broncos and Bronco Sundays with grandson Eric (Beverly) Martinez and his family. She loved singing and performed whenever the opportunity arose. Blasa was a most extraordinary woman with many talents and a lust for life! She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Throughout her life, Blasa was active and involved in the Pueblo community. She was music director at St. Anne's Catholic Church for 20 plus years. She was the first associate of the Sisters of Charity in Colorado. She was an avid swimmer and spent many years swimming at the YMCA and being active in book club and Silver Sneakers. She belonged to the "Forever Young" group at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church and she was the life of the party at the Pueblo Regent where she lived for two years. In later years she attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was in the Spanish Choir and was a proclaimor. Blasa was preceded in death by her parents, Lina and Esteban Rodriguez; children, Lucia (Robert "Bob") Rivera Aragon and Juan (Sandra) Rivera; grandson, Juan "Johnny J" Rivera; beloved aunt, Eutimia Vallejo; cousin, Augustina Garcia; and friend, Rosa Orozco; siblings, Hortencia "Tenne" SaldanZa, Esteban "Steve" Rodriguez and Guillermo "William" Rodriguez, Jesus "Jess" Rodriguez, Evelyn (John) Rodriguez Alderson; and husband, Juan Rivera. She is survived by daughter, Martha (Matthew) Yarusso and son, George A. (Kathryn) Rivera; granddaughters, Deann (Matt) Pujol, Monica Johnson, Stephanie (Herb) Cork, Jenny Rivera Trujillo; grandsons, Eric (Beverly) Martinez, Edmund (Michele) Martinez, Mark (Jennifer) Martinez, Cesar (Emily) Rivera, Christopher Yarusso, George (Diana) Rivera; great-grandsons, Sean (Emma) Johnson, Blaze Johnson, Eric "Mookie" Martinez, Benjamin Martinez, Emmett Rivera, Jacob Trujillo; great-granddaughters, Bridgette (Paul) Garcia Dominguez, Jesse Rose Johnson, Brooke Tafoya, Aurora Martinez, Lia Rivera, Jillian Trujillo; nieces, Maria (Eloy Trujillo) SaldanZa, Cecilia SaldanZa, Rosita Rodriguez; nephew, Paul (Masumi) Rodriguez; great-niece, Thavela (Eric) Montano-Vallejos; as well as many other great-grandchildren, great-great-grand-children, nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces/ nephews; dearly loved friends, Frances Rivera, Stella Isais, Jackie Pacheco, Mary Rivera, Sr. Andrea Vasquez, Tom Munch and so many more. The Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 611 Logan Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81004. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sisters of Charity, 5900 Delhi Rd, Mount Saint Joseph, Ohio 45051 or to the .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020