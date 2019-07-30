|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Bob Arriaga
9th Anniversary
7/30/2010
When we reflect on this great truth, we can come to realize that those we love who have gone before us, marked with the sign of faith have not been
separated from us.
They are really much
closer to us because they now live in the fullness of God's love, a love that
embraces each one of us, whether here on earth or in the heavenly kingdom.
It is in this divine love that we are truly united, not only to God, but to each other.
We love you and miss you.
Love Always
Wife Angie, Son Mike, Daughters Bobbi and
Valerie and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 30, 2019