IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of our Dearly Beloved
Bobby Darin
who went to his
heavenly home 46 years ago Dec. 20, 1973
Days continue to go by and every day you're still on our minds and
in our hearts.
It's been 46 years today that the Lord took you to His home.
We remember you today and everyday how much we love you and
always will.
Memories, the precious memories so often are all that remain.
Of those who've gone
before us and we recall them over and over again.
A time to remember and not without a tear.
For such a dear one no longer here.
A time to remember and be thankful, too.
For once we had
someone as wonderful
as you.
Though absent you are
always near, still loved, still missed and ever
so dear.
May you always walk in sunshine, Sweet Bobby and God's love around
you flow.
Have a blessed Christmas with Jesus, Sandy, your loved ones and ALL our loved ones, too.
Until we're together again.
Rest In Peace
Sweet Bobby.
Sadly missed by your
Family, The Dominick Masterantonio Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 20, 2019