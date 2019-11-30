Home

BOBBY GUERIN

BOBBY GUERIN

IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Bobby Guerin








God blessed us
with a special needs child.
To thrive he would need a mother who put all her heart in his care and a family with love to share.
A gift from above we learned many things,
the greatest was true love.
Life was not easy but mom kept him happy and safe.
We miss you
in so many ways.
It was so hard in those last days but now you have no more pain or sorrow,
only happiness
in all you tomorrows.
Love,
Mom,
Judy (Wilfred),
Dennis (Lori),
Shirley (Richard)
and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 30, 2019
