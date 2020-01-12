Home

Bonnie Ann Capritta

Bonnie Ann Capritta Obituary
Bonnie Ann Capritta, 59
passed away Jan. 6, 2020, following a brief illness. Bonnie was born March 23, 1960, and beat many odds that were stacked against her throughout her life as a child born with Down Syndrome. She loved her life and always was happy. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Matt and Adeline Capritta; brother, Andy "Rocky" Capritta; niece, Deanna Dutcher; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Smith and Lee Dutcher. Bonnie is survived by her sisters, Darlene Smith, Ginger (Dave) Wood and Gina (Jeff Bailey) Dutcher; and her brother, Matt (Cindy) Capritta. She also is survived by nieces and nephews, Ron Emery, Jada (John) Emery-Maibach, Don and Rod Capritta, Cory (Belinda) Brice, Craig (Sadie) Brice and Amanda Rodriguez; great-aunt of Kassie and Dylan Emery, Sienna and Avynn Maibach, Jennifer Capritta-Bruch, Jeremiah, Vincent and Isaac Brice, Adeline Dewispelaere-Brice, Trevor and Tyson Rodriguez, and great-great-aunt of Amayra and Carter Bruch. An undying thank you to her loving caregiver, Loretta Espinoza and the entire Espinoza family who loved and cared for Bonnie for the past 23 years. A brief memorial service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, Chapel of Angels. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
