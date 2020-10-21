Bonnie Jean Rusick,
96, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Pueblo. She was born to Ella and Austin Florence on March 15,1924 in Hugoton, Kan. She will be missed by her two daughters, Iris Clark and Janet Clark of Pueblo; as well as two stepchildren, Geor-gia Garrett of Arlington, Texas and James Rusick of San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Clay Clark; her second husband, George William Rusick; and her daughter, Ardith Anderson. Bonnie moved to Pueblo in the early 1950s and was among the first employees of Triplex Corporation which later became Dana Corporation. After retirement, Bonnie pursued her lifelong desire to paint and wasted no time enrolling in art classes, later creating beautiful landscapes which she gave to friends and family. She also began taking piano and organ lessons. She loved being "out and about" and was often seen dancing at Trani's or dining at La Tron-icas. She was unusually lucky in Cripple Creek. Bonnie was also a giver. She found time to serve daily meals as a volunteer at SRDA for more than ten years. Until a few years ago, she was a regular in a group that met for breakfast at the southside McDonalds. Bonnie was a bright light with a tender heart. She will be missed. Visitation, 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 23, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bonnie's memory to SRDA, 719-545-8900 or srda.org
.