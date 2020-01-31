Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Imperial Memorial Gardens

Boyd Russell Zack


1935 - 2020
Boyd Russell Zack Obituary
Boyd Russell Zack
passed
away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020. He was 84. Boyd was born in Pisgah, Iowa, on Dec. 23, 1935, to parents Roy and Ruby Zack. Upon graduating from High School he joined the U.S. Air Force, servicng from 1954 to 1964. Thereafter, he owned and operated a farm in Woodbine, Iowa, until retiring and moving to Colorado. Boyd is survived by spouse, Dorothy Denny; son, Mark (Christi) Zack; daughter, Brendan (William) Nemick; sisters, Ardith VonAhnen and Judy Standefer; grandchildren, Russell, Jacklyn, Devin and Cassidy. Boyd is also survived by his great-grandson, Jaxon Ezell, whose visits brought him great joy. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Boyd was preceded in death by wife, Carol Zack; parents, Roy and Ruby Zack; and sister, Lyn Ensley. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 31, 2020
