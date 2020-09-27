Brandon Christopher Lopez,
29, was born July 29, 1991, in Bad Nau-heim, Germany. He passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Pueblo, Colo. His father and mother were stationed in Germany while serving in the Army where Brandon was born. The family moved back to Rocky Ford, Colo., where Brandon spent his next few years surrounded by his family. He attended Head Start there. He moved to Pueblo, Colo., and attended pre-school, Sunset Elementary, Roncalli Middle School and graduated in 2010 from Pueblo South High School. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and served on multiple mission trips in Mexico. During his Jr. High years he took up the sport of wrestling which he loved. He was a state qualifier for the South High Colt wrestling team in 2010. Brandon joined the United States Air Force on Aug. 29, 2011, and served for 7 years . He was trained in the field of Cyber Transport Systems Technology. He earned many medals including: National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Service Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and The Korean Defense Service Medal. During his military time Brandon was able to see the world. He was stationed at Osan Air Force base in South Korea, Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany and Hickman Air Force Base in Oahu, Hawaii. Brandon was an honorably discharged veteran. He returned to his home in Pueblo, Colo., in Nov. 2018. Due to his extensive training and top security clearance he landed a dream job with CACI International Inc and was very passionate about his work as an Engineer for CACI. Brandon was adamant about getting a yellow lab and brought his fur baby Gunner to meet us in January 2019. Brandon became very interested in real estate and investments and technology was his passion. That was evident in his most recent purchase which was a 2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance Edition car. He had the car 2 weeks prior to his passing, and he was super happy and excited, and loved his car. He took all his friends and family for a super fun thrill ride. Brandon will be remembered for his wonderful personality and infectious laugh and smile. He was extremely loving and generous and showered his brothers and sister, parents, nephews, grandparents and family with the best technological gifts you could imagine. Brandon loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He vacationed in Disneyland, Disneyworld, Euro Disney, all the Hawaiian Islands, Mexico, Las Vegas, Japan, Nevada Breckenridge, Atlantic City, Germany, Belgium, Paris France, Venice Italy, Florence Italy, the Swiss Alps, Rome Italy to name a few. He is survived by his parents, Lonnie and Jacqueline (Lovato) Lopez and Bob and Tammy (Arguello) Wood; brothers, Christopher (Heather) Sanchez, Carlos (Meghan) Lopez, Isaiah Lucero, Matthew Wood; and sister, Nicole Wood; his nephews, Caleb and Justus Sanchez, Nash and Cruz Lopez; niece, Evalina Lucero; grandparents, Jose and Erlinda Lopez, Roman and Mary Arellano, Ardith Wood; new goddaughter, Sophia Fuller, who he was excited to baptize; and his godmother, Tracey (Joe) Lucero; and godfather, Allen Arguello; Pastor Ken and Amy Wood; special friends, Taylor Portillos and Charlie Solano; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at The Avenue Church, 3030 Thatcher Ave. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
.