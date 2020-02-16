Home

Breena Gore

Breena Gore Obituary
Breena Gore, 39 of Pue-
blo passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at home, from complications of epilepsy. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Chuck and Pauline Gore, Connie Doty, and Mark and Ellie Doty; and aunt, Dee Gore. Survived by her son, Damian Gore; parents, Howie Gore and Lynn Gore; aunt, Michelle Gore; uncle, Steve Pennington; cousins, Steven, Kathy and Chris Pennington, and Paula (Brandon) Gardner; little cousin, Zander Gardner; aunt, Robin Kern; cousin, Joshua Kern; aunt, Clare Phillips; cousins, Kyle and Ryan Phillips; and her beloved canine companion, Foxy. A memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Mem-orial contributions may be made to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee online at elephants.com. or P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 37462, in Brenna's name.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
