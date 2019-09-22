|
|
Brenda Cheryl Martinez,
- 41, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Jan. 1, 1978, to proud parents Steven Montelongo and Diana (Martin) Rivas. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Anthony "Soonie" Rivas. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the Eagles and Cripple Creek. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Martinez; and children, Derrick (Rebecca) Martinez and Amber Martinez; and grandchild, Tobias Martinez, who were her loves of her life. Also survived by her parents, Diana Rivas and Steven (Ann) Montelongo; her siblings, Steven Montelongo Jr., Jason Arellano and Toni Lynn Rivas; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved and will miss Brenda dearly. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019