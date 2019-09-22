Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368

Brenda Martinez

Add a Memory
Brenda Martinez Obituary
Brenda Cheryl Martinez,
41, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Jan. 1, 1978, to proud parents Steven Montelongo and Diana (Martin) Rivas. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Anthony "Soonie" Rivas. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the Eagles and Cripple Creek. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Martinez; and children, Derrick (Rebecca) Martinez and Amber Martinez; and grandchild, Tobias Martinez, who were her loves of her life. Also survived by her parents, Diana Rivas and Steven (Ann) Montelongo; her siblings, Steven Montelongo Jr., Jason Arellano and Toni Lynn Rivas; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved and will miss Brenda dearly. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now