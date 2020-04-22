|
Brian James Brewer, 41,
- passed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in Englewood, Colo., July 23, 1978. He grew up in Vineland with his sister Diana Brewer Saldana and his parents James and Robin Brewer. Brian had a kind spirit and gentle heart. He loved the mountains, and had a talent for art, music and speaking. He was especially passionate about his work with the addicted and homeless. Preceded in death by his son, Dylan Brewer. Missed dearly by his daughter, Rose Brewer; and her mother, parents, sister; fiance, Adelita Fierro; best friend, Alex; Gorton; aunts, Alice, Jan, Lydia and Julie; uncles, Bill and Ken; many cousins, friends and associates. Our love for each other will live on forever.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 22, 2020