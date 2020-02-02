Home

BrieAnn Heather Manzanares

BrieAnn Heather Manzanares Obituary
BrieAnn Heather
Manzanares, 42, slip
ped away to heaven Jan. 25, 2020. Awaiting to greet her were her grandparents, Eleanor and Louis Vierra; son-in-law, John Allison; nephew, Justin Manzanares. She loved being with her husband, who was her life and joy. She was also a collector of Victoria Secret. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Wayne Scott Manzanares; mother, Kathy Vierra Lucero; children, Louis "LJ" Lucero (Lynda), Dalene Sandoval; siblings, Leya Lucero Carlson (Brandon), Ryan Lucero (Kathryn); grandchildren, Xailiah, Roan, Leif; special friends, Sabrina Smalls, Charles Manzanares, Harry Manzanares, Kris (Angie) Sharpe; several nieces, nephews, cousins and host of other relatives and friends who loved and will miss her dearly. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020
