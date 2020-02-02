|
|
BrieAnn Heather
42, slip ped away to heaven Jan. 25, 2020. Awaiting to greet her were her grandparents, Eleanor and Louis Vierra; son-in-law, John Allison; nephew, Justin Manzanares. She loved being with her husband, who was her life and joy. She was also a collector of Victoria Secret. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Wayne Scott Manzanares; mother, Kathy Vierra Lucero; children, Louis "LJ" Lucero (Lynda), Dalene Sandoval; siblings, Leya Lucero Carlson (Brandon), Ryan Lucero (Kathryn); grandchildren, Xailiah, Roan, Leif; special friends, Sabrina Smalls, Charles Manzanares, Harry Manzanares, Kris (Angie) Sharpe; several nieces, nephews, cousins and host of other relatives and friends who loved and will miss her dearly. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
- Manzanares,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020