81, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Survived by wife, Sandra; son, David; sisters, Margaret (Bob) and Nora; grandchildren, grreat-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; bro-ther; sister; and daughter, Kay. Bruce was born on March 13, 1939, in La Junta, Colo., and worked for the State of Colorado. He enjoyed flying, hunting and was a member of the FAA and NRA. At his request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium and service will be held later. Memorials may be made to NRA or Humane Society. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
